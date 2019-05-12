AVERY, Lt Col. Richard F., Sr.
USAF (Ret)
90, passed away March 17, 2019 in Chandler, AZ. He was born on September 1, 1928, in Washington, DC. Survived by three children, Richard F. Jr., (Sally) Avery, Mary Ellen (Perry) Armstrong, John Craig (Aimee) Avery; eight grandchildren, Jace, Avery, Katie, Trey, Marty, Libby, Allison and Brooklyn and two great-grandchildren, Charli and Dalton. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Steven's Roman Catholic Church, 24827 S. Dobson Rd., Sun Lakes, AZ, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher House Foundation or the Gary Sinise Foundation.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019