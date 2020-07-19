1/1
Richard Hiller
HILLER, Richard

77, died at home surrounded by family on July 9, 2020. Born in Bellwood, NE, Dick served four years in the Army, graduated from the University of Arizona, worked 30 years for Mountain Bell and spent his retirement as Volunteer General Manager for HAWUA water company. He is survived by his wife, Pat; four children and five grandchildren; a brother and a sister. All will remember his easy smile, gentle strength, generous nature and his red truck. A private service was held on July 17. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
