Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
B'nai B'rith section of Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kurland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Irwin Kurland

Add a Memory
Richard Irwin Kurland Obituary
KURLAND, Richard Irwin

89, of Tucson, died on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bertha; his son, Aaron and his brother, Norman. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1951 with an AB in History. A 24-year resident of Tucson he was active in ROMEO and was a board member of the Jewish Museum of Tucson. He was also a past-president of the Walnut Creek Lodge of B'nai B'rith in California. A Graveside Service will held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 in the B'nai B'rith section of Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Jewish Museum of Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now