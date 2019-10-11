Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Lee Rupkey Sr.. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

RUPKEY, Richard Lee, Sr.



Passed away October 7, 2019. Rick was born in Phoenix, Arizona on November 20, 1945. His parents, Harold (Dutch) and Alice Rupkey raised him in Lakeside/Pinetop, AZ. He spent his childhood in the White Mountains until his family relocated to Holbrook, AZ, where he maintains a wide circle of friends. He went on to graduate with an Associates degree from Phoenix College and then earned his B.A. from the University of Arizona in Philosophy. While attending the U of A, he joined the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, an association he nurtured until his passing. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Diana Joy Rupkey; his son, Rick II (Caroline, Allison, Ian and Corina) and his two daughters, Krista Horn (Ryan, George and Riley) and Katherina Kobylanski (Keith, Kayla and Korbyn); his cousins, Rebecca, Kathryn, Ruth and Bridwell. He was a serial entrepreneur who founded many different businesses, most notably University Termite & Pest Control which still operates today. He was a member of Desert Hope Lutheran Church. He was a beloved husband, a wonderful father, a leader/mentor/coach and a friend to many. He will be dearly missed. Services will be held at Desert Hope Lutheran Church located at 7474 E. Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85710 on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







