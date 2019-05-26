Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Memorial service
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church
1200 N. Campbell Ave
Tucson, AZ
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Richard Louis Collins Obituary
Collins, Richard Louis

11/20/1937 - 5/2/2019

Born in South Bend, IN to George and Virginia Collins. Survived by two children, Linda Collins (Nancy) and Gayle Gilman (Doug) and three grandchildren, Chris (Heather), Lindsey (Bren) and Rachel, and great-grandsons, George and James. The family will hold a Memorial Service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1200 N. Campbell Ave., Tucson, AZ 85719, 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 26, 2019
