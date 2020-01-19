Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" Muller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MULLER, Richard "Dick"



lived a full life coming into the world on January 10, 1923 and leaving 97 years later on January 11, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD, graduated from Johns Hopkins with a B.S. and M.S. and served in the Navy as an Officer in WWll. Dick and Joan Lynch Muller married in 1949 and Dick worked in the Industrial and Municipal Water Treatment Industry. Dick and Joan retired and spent 30 years cruising the Chesapeake Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Bahamian Islands in their sailboat, the Seafox. Son William Muller and Joan Muller predecease him. Dick is survived by his daughter, Nancy Muller Thibedeau; granddaughter, Amy Lincoln Tometich and husband, Adam Tometich and grandson, Eric Muller Thibedeau and fiancé, Amy Lynn Trevino.







MULLER, Richard "Dick"lived a full life coming into the world on January 10, 1923 and leaving 97 years later on January 11, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD, graduated from Johns Hopkins with a B.S. and M.S. and served in the Navy as an Officer in WWll. Dick and Joan Lynch Muller married in 1949 and Dick worked in the Industrial and Municipal Water Treatment Industry. Dick and Joan retired and spent 30 years cruising the Chesapeake Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Bahamian Islands in their sailboat, the Seafox. Son William Muller and Joan Muller predecease him. Dick is survived by his daughter, Nancy Muller Thibedeau; granddaughter, Amy Lincoln Tometich and husband, Adam Tometich and grandson, Eric Muller Thibedeau and fiancé, Amy Lynn Trevino. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close