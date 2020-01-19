MULLER, Richard "Dick"
lived a full life coming into the world on January 10, 1923 and leaving 97 years later on January 11, 2020. He was born in Baltimore, MD, graduated from Johns Hopkins with a B.S. and M.S. and served in the Navy as an Officer in WWll. Dick and Joan Lynch Muller married in 1949 and Dick worked in the Industrial and Municipal Water Treatment Industry. Dick and Joan retired and spent 30 years cruising the Chesapeake Bay, the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Bahamian Islands in their sailboat, the Seafox. Son William Muller and Joan Muller predecease him. Dick is survived by his daughter, Nancy Muller Thibedeau; granddaughter, Amy Lincoln Tometich and husband, Adam Tometich and grandson, Eric Muller Thibedeau and fiancé, Amy Lynn Trevino.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 19, 2020