POLHEBER, Richard
loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many, passed away on October 27, 2019 at his home in Tucson, AZ. He was born on August 1, 1946 in Des Plaines, IL to the late Agnes and George Polheber. He began his successful career in health care at Tucson Medical Center and held CEO positions at various hospitals in Arizona and California. A true servant of the community, he was involved in many educational and civic organizations. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed his favorite past time, fishing! Richard is survived by his bride of 50 years, Judith, and their six children: Laura (John) Luciani, Victoria Polheber, Jillian (Allan Misk) Polheber, Michelle (Martin) Weymouth, Renée (Erin Powers) Polheber and Gregory (Amelia) Polheber. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and numerous relatives. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to TMC hospice. Visit the ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME website for funeral details.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 10, 2019