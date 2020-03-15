|
OBER, Dr. Richard Rice
April 4, 1941 - March 2, 2020
On March 2, 2020 Richard Ober, MD, whose skill as an eye surgeon preserved the sight of thousands of Tucsonans, joined his parents, sister, and the Lord in heaven. He is survived by Charis Ober, his wife of 31 years, and their two children; Jillian and RJ Ober. Born in Pasadena, CA, of Rice and Alta Ober, he had one sister, Carolyn. His family and friends knew him as a devoted spouse and father, his colleagues as the ideal physician, and his patients as the trusted and skilled retina surgeon who preserved their sight. At the time of his death, Dr. Ober was Professor Emeritus of Ophthalmology at the University of Arizona. He loved being an educator and member of the University community and was a Wildcat supporter and fan of University athletics.Richard attended San Marino Elementary and High School and later went onto both Stanford University and Occidental College before graduating from George Washington University Medical School in 1968. Following internship, he entered the United States Naval Reserve and served as flight surgeon during the Vietnam war.Dr. Ober completed his ophthalmology residency at The University of Southern California and was an exchange resident in ophthalmology at the University of Witwatersrand Medical School in Johannesburg, Africa. After completing his residency, he became supervisor of residents in ophthalmology at LA County/USC Medical Center. Dr. Ober then completed a retina and vitreous fellowship at the Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, as well as a retina fellowship at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, England.He began his career in ophthalmology at the University of Southern California, providing patient care and training residents in ophthalmology and fellows in retina and vitreous surgery. Following a brief period of private practice at Orange County Retina Medical Group, he returned to USC/Doheny Eye Institute to fulfill his love of teaching. Seeking a change, Richard and Charis moved to Tucson in 1993, when he joined the University of Arizona.Richard's military service, and his dedication to those who served, led him to 11 years of patient care at the Southern Arizona Veterans Administration Health Care System. One of America's "Top Docs" elected to care for our Veterans. Retiring from clinical practice in 2014, he became Professor Emeritus, where he continued to contribute to the UA and VA as a volunteer and mentor.Dr. Ober loved giving back to the community and improving people's vision. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Tucson Eyes on Sight Lions Club, 2765B W. Anklam Road, Tucson, AZ 85745. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.
