MCCORMICK, Richard Ross "Sandy"
62, passed away peacefully in his home in Tucson on October 24, 2019. Richard was born in Greenwich, CT on December 27, 1956. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sarah M. McCormick and Conrad Ross McCormick. He is survived by his siblings, Elissa (Thomas) Hunt, Corwyn (Lisa Wilhoit) McCormick, and Amy McCormick, and by his companion and caregiver, Christine Donovan. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019