SPOONAMORE, Richard
died in his sleep in Tucson, Arizona on February 5, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Elaine Leusch Spoonamore; sons, David James and Mark Allen (wife Lenore D); brother, Stephen (wife Peggy) and granddaughters, Ryan Allie and Jamie Allene; stepchildren, Mark Steven Leusch (wife Cindy J) and Victoria Marie Brummet (nee Leusch; husband Bruce L); grandchildren, Steven Alexander Leusch, Kristen Denise, Monica Renee, Katelyn Elaine Brummet and Rebecca Juliet.
Richard was a U.S. citizen, originally born in Wolferhampton, England, and as a lad, traveled with his parents Doris and Russ. This included living in the Himalayan foothills in Darjeeling, India. Accompanied by his Aia, he traveled by train to the mountain top where he studied at a Christian elementary school. Here, he learned to write, sending weekly letters (written in script) to his Mom, telling of his learning and adventures. Fortunately, these letters still exist, and their content brings many smiles and laughs to the reader.
His travels continued as an adult after graduation from Ruston Academy, Havana Cuba. He considered himself lucky to have circumvented the world twice during his lifetime doing work in a host of countries including Peru, Greenland, Argentina, Thailand, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Chili, Philippines, Irian Jaya and Kuwait.
His most treasured assignment was sailing on the wooden schooner, Blue Dolphin, to survey the land and water off Greenland and US coastlines using hydrographics, a skill requiring use of a sextant (a navigation instrument).
He came back to the States to study at Case University and graduated in 1957 with a mechanical engineering degree. His first assignment began as a project manager in Ungava, Canada funded by Cyrus Eaton. Some of his lasting engineering projects include a bridge crossing Rainy River in Canada and an airstrip built in the sub-arctic region of Ungava, Canada.He continued his studies in the field of mines and comminution at McGill University, Montreal, Canada and at the Ohio State Park System.
His hundreds of jobs around the world included engineering participation with heavy equipment at mines and comminution sites on all seven continents. Richard was also employed at Erie Mining Corporation where he was involved with the development of taconite.
He capped his career as an Expert Witness in Sydney, Australia assisting the city in winning their case against an errant contractor.
His remains will go to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, for cremation and his ashes taken to Cleveland, Ohio. There will be no public service of any kind. He will be buried next to his wife in a joint grave at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brookpark, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Children's Tumor Foundation at https://www.ctf.org/understanding-nf/nf1
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 9, 2020