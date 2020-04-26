MARTINEZ, Richard T.
went peacefully to heaven on Sunday, April 19, 2020. To be reunited with the love of his life Olga Martinez, his wife of 60 years. Born and raised in Tucson, AZ and graduated from Tucson High School. Later went on to serve his country in the United States Navy. He was a loyal member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local #570 for 55 years. He served in the capacity of many leadership positions. Survived by his children, Richard (Irma), Yvonne, Danielle (Billy), Louie (José) and Monique (Phil); ten grandchildren, 13 great- grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, sisters, Mary Louise Gallego and Margaret Lopez; countless nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020