Rick passed away on January 22, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on March 26, 1948 in San Bernardino, California to Henry and Velma Cade. Rick is survived by his wife, Kathie, his daughter Kittrin (Doug), brother Thomas (Nancy), and two nephews. Rick was an air force brat, whose family settled in Prescott, AZ in 1965. A proud graduate of NAU, Rick then served in the Army for 2 years in Ft. Greely, Alaska. When his tour of duty was fulfilled, he embarked on a long career in the communications industry, working in both Arizona and Colorado. His many challenging and successful projects included Denver International Airport and the Pepsi Center. Fulfilling a desire to retire in Tucson, he and his wife enjoyed twenty wonderful years in the desert. Rick's passions included travel, history, and reading. He was keen observer of current events, politics, and sports. Rick's many friends treasured his boundless sense of humor, his quick wit, and his gift as the consummate storyteller. An honorable, and upbeat, fun loving soul, a gentleman and a scholar, he will be forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held in Denver at a later date. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020

