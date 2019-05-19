Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON, Rita Mae (Schara)



passed on to her Creator in Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Rita was born August 31, 1923 in Butte, MT as the fourth of ten children of Bill "Blaze" Schara of Zadar, current Croatia and Lucille (Winter) Schara of Toronto, Ontario. The daughter of a miner who struggled to provide for a large family during the great depression, Mom worked hard all her young life. Rita lost both parents around her 18th birthday. Near that time, she met Bill Harrington. They soon fell in love and were married in 1941. Together they started a family of their own. Their marriage would last 69 years until Bills' death in 2010. Together they operated Harrington's Café in Butte, MT. Rita's life was dedicated to raising her six children, managing and cooking at Harrington's, maintaining the apartments and her home, and she still had time for dozens of strong friendships. Rita is preceded in death by her husband, William Harrington, Sr.; her daughter, Kathleen Harrington White Wright; son-in-law, Dr. Phillip Carter, several of her sisters and brothers. She is survived by her son, William Harrington, Jr. (Dee) of Helena, MT; daughter, Maureen Britton of Butte, MT; daughter, Colleen Carter of Tucson; son, Judge Charles Harrington (Marci) of Tucson; son, Timothy Harrington (Sherril) of Tucson; 11 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. Before mom crossed over, she shared "I've had a full life and relished every minute of it. I loved all my family, friends and employees dearly!" Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.







