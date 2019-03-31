GALLEGO, Rito Ricardo Rito passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his three children, Richard Y. Gallego Jr. (Florie), Yolanda Gallego Mariscal (Juan) and Alonzo Gallego; eight grandchildren, Luis, Francisco, Yaseli, Danielle (Victor), Tina (Abel), Anthony, Mercedes and Brianna 11 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Sarina, Marcel, Avelardo, Amaris, Anthony, Domonique, Aidan, Gabriel, Ilianna and Sebastian; surviving brother, Federico Gallego (Martha), his ex-wife, Margaret Ybarra Gallego and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rito was born on May 22, 1940 in Tucson, Arizona to Rosario and Jesus Gallego and raised on the Gallego family ranch in Sahuarita, Arizona. Rito will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at South Lawn Mortuary, 5401 South Park Avenue with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. Family would like to thank Desert Dialysis, his many physicians and especially Margaret, for the wonderful care and support provided to Rito. In lieu of Flowers, please remember Rito in prayer and your fondest memories. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rito Ricardo GALLEGO.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019