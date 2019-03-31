Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rito Ricardo GALLEGO. View Sign

GALLEGO, Rito Ricardo Rito passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his three children, Richard Y. Gallego Jr. (Florie), Yolanda Gallego Mariscal (Juan) and Alonzo Gallego; eight grandchildren, Luis, Francisco, Yaseli, Danielle (Victor), Tina (Abel), Anthony, Mercedes and Brianna 11 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Sarina, Marcel, Avelardo, Amaris, Anthony, Domonique, Aidan, Gabriel, Ilianna and Sebastian; surviving brother, Federico Gallego (Martha), his ex-wife, Margaret Ybarra Gallego and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rito was born on May 22, 1940 in Tucson, Arizona to Rosario and Jesus Gallego and raised on the Gallego family ranch in Sahuarita, Arizona. Rito will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at South Lawn Mortuary, 5401 South Park Avenue with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. Family would like to thank Desert Dialysis, his many physicians and especially Margaret, for the wonderful care and support provided to Rito. In lieu of Flowers, please remember Rito in prayer and your fondest memories. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN .





GALLEGO, Rito Ricardo Rito passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his three children, Richard Y. Gallego Jr. (Florie), Yolanda Gallego Mariscal (Juan) and Alonzo Gallego; eight grandchildren, Luis, Francisco, Yaseli, Danielle (Victor), Tina (Abel), Anthony, Mercedes and Brianna 11 great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Sarina, Marcel, Avelardo, Amaris, Anthony, Domonique, Aidan, Gabriel, Ilianna and Sebastian; surviving brother, Federico Gallego (Martha), his ex-wife, Margaret Ybarra Gallego and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rito was born on May 22, 1940 in Tucson, Arizona to Rosario and Jesus Gallego and raised on the Gallego family ranch in Sahuarita, Arizona. Rito will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at South Lawn Mortuary, 5401 South Park Avenue with a Rosary recited at 11:00 a.m. Family would like to thank Desert Dialysis, his many physicians and especially Margaret, for the wonderful care and support provided to Rito. In lieu of Flowers, please remember Rito in prayer and your fondest memories. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN . Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Funeraria del Angel South Lawn

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close