WETTERSTROM, Robert A.
Our best friend and beloved husband, father and grandfather died March 28, 2020 in Tucson at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sandra; sons, Kevin and Mark (Kristi); grandchildren, Nicolle and Robert. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Philadelphia our journey together began with a Navy career that took us to Memphis, Hawaii, Georgia, Guam, the California desert and finally Tucson. Bob's greatest and proudest memories go back to his years as a Navy flight engineer on the Super Constellation. From Hawaii to Midway and the DEW line to the Aleutians, to "chasing weather" in the Carribean, to chasing more weather in the South Pacific and Far East. He loved the opportunity to step into the cockpit again a few years ago when the Columbine II was being prepared to fly again from the Marana Regional Airport. He made sure, early on, to learn to fly an airplane that could not land on a ship! Bob was known for his remarkable memory and accompanying stories. He was a master craftsman, a lifelong designer and tinkerer with a natural ability to repair all things. With our children we travelled this country numerous times in a 13' travel trailer visiting most of the 50 states. There are fishing tales to be told! After Bob retired from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality we embarked on years of memorable travel throughout the US, England, Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and New Zealand. Participating in a Habitat for Humanity house build in New Zealand ranks pretty high as do the numerous trips to Europe with a EurailPass to guide our way.
He enjoyed riding along many miles of the open road as "co-pilot" with our son, Kevin, who was an interstate truck driver. There were summer vacations with our grandchildren; always with UNO cards in hand whether it was in a cabin in Michigan or Colorado, the beach in San Diego, a guest ranch, or a picnic table atop Kitt Peak.
At his request there will be not local services. In time we will place his ashes at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
We had what we all seek; a wonderful, fulfilling life together. We will remember his GRACE."And He will raise you up on eagle's wings and hold you in the palm of His hand" Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 12, 2020