THOMPSON, Robert "Bob" Adams86 of Tucson, passed away at home on August 22, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Bisbee, AZ, son of Corry and Ethel Thompson. He served in the US Army 1953-55. Graduated with Business Admin Degree from AZ State College (ASU) 1959. Retired as SoAZ Region Sr. VP in 1988 from 1st American Title. He was involved in many local orgs, including El Jefe in the Caballeros. He loved family vacations, skiing, camping and cheering on UofA Wildcats. He married Carol in 1972, raising seven children, Corey (Patti), Craig (Kelly), Paul (Debbi), Cheri (Mike), (Tracy) and Cheryl, John (decd); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu flowers, please donate to CasaDeLosNiños. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.