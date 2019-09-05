Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Santa Cruz Church
1220 S. 6th Ave.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Cruz Church
1220 S. 6th Ave.
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Robert Alvarez Orona


1949 - 2019
Robert Alvarez Orona Obituary
ORONA, Robert Alvarez

70, born July 25, 1949.

Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019

after suffering from complications of a stroke earlier this year.

There will be a Viewing and Rosary from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

with a Mass to follow held at Santa Cruz Church,

1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made

in memory of Bob Orona

to The El Casino Ballroom, c/o Fred Martinez,

437 E. 26th St., Tucson AZ 85713.

--

Arrangements provided by

ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES,Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 5, 2019
