ORONA, Robert Alvarez
70, born July 25, 1949.
Passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019
after suffering from complications of a stroke earlier this year.
There will be a Viewing and Rosary from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
with a Mass to follow held at Santa Cruz Church,
1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made
in memory of Bob Orona
to The El Casino Ballroom, c/o Fred Martinez,
437 E. 26th St., Tucson AZ 85713.
Arrangements provided by
ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES,Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 5, 2019