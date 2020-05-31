Robert "Andy" Anderson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANDERSON, Robert "Andy"

went to his heavenly home May 3, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1943 to Andrew and Alice Anderson in Iron River, Michigan. He attended local schools. He married Charlene (Christofferson) his wife of 54 years in 1965 and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1969. He worked at Magma Copper/BHP for 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed his two little doggies, hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and family get togethers. He was a kind and generous man and very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sisters and father-in-law. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Charlene; son, Mark (Jennifer); daughter, Michele (Michael) Fiscus; his wonderful grandchildren, Brennan, Morgan and Peyton; sisters, Phyllis Ponozzo, Joan Varney; brother and sisters-in-law and numerous special nephew and nieces. Celebration of Life will be at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Teen Challenge of Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved