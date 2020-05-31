ANDERSON, Robert "Andy"



went to his heavenly home May 3, 2020. He was born on March 29, 1943 to Andrew and Alice Anderson in Iron River, Michigan. He attended local schools. He married Charlene (Christofferson) his wife of 54 years in 1965 and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1969. He worked at Magma Copper/BHP for 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed his two little doggies, hunting, fishing, camping, golfing and family get togethers. He was a kind and generous man and very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant twin sisters and father-in-law. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Charlene; son, Mark (Jennifer); daughter, Michele (Michael) Fiscus; his wonderful grandchildren, Brennan, Morgan and Peyton; sisters, Phyllis Ponozzo, Joan Varney; brother and sisters-in-law and numerous special nephew and nieces. Celebration of Life will be at Canyon Del Oro Baptist Church, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Teen Challenge of Arizona. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store