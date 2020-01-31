Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Andrew Sorensen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SORENSEN, Robert Andrew



3/31/1939 - 1/25/2020



peacefully passed away on January 25, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at home. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to all. He will be remembered as a gentle soul with a brave heart and an endearing sense of humor who cherished his family and friends.



Born in San Francisco, CA to parents Carl and Gertrude Sorensen, Bob graduated from George Washington High School in 1957 followed by his military service in the Air Force. Bob had a 16-year career with the San Francisco Fire Department before a fire-related injury compromised his passion for helping others. For the next two decades, Bob became a successful painting and decorating contractor in San Francisco and a member of the San Francisco Olympic Club. Any drive through the city included exciting tales of his lifelong escapades. After retirement, Bob split his time between homes in his beloved redwoods on the Russian River in Northern California and the colonial village of Alamos, Sonora, Mexico. He enjoyed extensive travel throughout the world, including fishing and duck hunting in the remotest of areas. Following his motto of "It's never too late to have a happy childhood," Bob moved to Tucson where he basked in the love of family and sunshine and became a member of the Tucson Mountain Oyster Club. He was renowned for his Sunday brunches where he regaled all with his special waffles and many jokes.



He is deeply missed by his wife, Mercy Valencia; his "Steppies" Sonia (1.0) Economou (Mark) and Anna (1.5) Valencia and grandchildren, Lydiana, Tommi, Victor, Ariana (deceased) and great-grandchild, Sophia. He is also survived by children, Erin Sorensen, Brian Sorensen and Dana Mahoney and grandsons, Robert and Gabriel. His family will celebrate his life in a private service. Remembrances can be made to the San Xavier Patronato @patronatosanxavier.org.







