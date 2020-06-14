DEARING, Robert C.



65, passed away on June 7, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. Perfectionist, tenderheart, great husband, father and friend. He left us way too soon, but he loved us well, and we were lucky to call him ours. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa; daughter, Laura Pleasants (Michael) and new grandbaby, Ella. A celebration of Robert's life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the Tucson Cacti and Succulent Society. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.









