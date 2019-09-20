KOEPER, Robert Charles
6/14/1936 - 9/17/2019
Bob Koeper, age 83, died September 17th after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage only hours after playing tennis with friends and baking a peach tart for his soulmate and wife of 30 years, Josephine Koebert. He was blessed with two families who loved him, 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a special sister and brother-in-law. His retirement years in Tucson were filled with gourmet cooking, historical fiction reading, weekly golf and tennis, and the creation of copper sculptures, gourd masks, and other Southwestern art pieces. He and Jo loved their European bike adventures and time spent with family on Carpenter Lake in Eagle River, Wisconsin. He will be profoundly missed. There will not be a formal memorial in Tucson, but a donation in his name to Youth on Their Own (yoto.org or 520-293-1136) would be a meaningful tribute. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019