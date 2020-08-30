1/1
Robert Charles "Bob" Schock
1941 - 2020
SCHOCK , Robert "Bob" Charles

passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ on September 2, 1941, grew up in Rochelle Park, NJ, and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1972.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of nearly 52 years, Dorothy "Dot"; his children, Gillian Kutz (Bret) and Allison Veck (James); his grandchildren, Ethan, Audrey, Emery, Christian, Arielle and Thomas; his brother, Dennis Schock (Maureen); along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Fredrick Schock and Helen Driscoll, and brother, Fred Schock Jr.

He spent the majority of his working career in TV and Home Entertainment installation and repair. Later, his work entailed programming, setting up, and service of business copiers.

He will be fondly remembered by his easy going style, his love of playing guitar with old friends, his appreciation of nature and science, and his joy in small get-togethers with life-long friends and family. He was also well known for taking long walks in the desert, and could often be found sitting under a tree, reading a book.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, may we suggest making a donation to your choice of charity, or consider planting a tree in his memory. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Desert Sunset
3081 W. Orange Grove Road
Tucson, AZ 85741
(520) 297-9007
