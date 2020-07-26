CHICOINE, Robert



was born in Massachusetts on the 16th of January 1947, to Raoul and Marcella (McCasland) Chicoine. He attended primary school at St. Joan of Arc in Aldenville and graduated from St. Jerome High School in Holyoke in 1963. He joined the Navy in 1965 and served for four years, including a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam as a corpsman assigned to a Marine Corps unit (National Defense Service Medal; Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnam Service Medal with bronze star; Fleet Marine Combat Operations Insignia; Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device). After Vietnam, he earned a degree in History from UMass Amherst. He became a United States Deputy Marshal in 1975 and served for over 20 years. He married in Tucson, Arizona, in 1982, and raised two children, Jennifer and Michael Cooper. After retiring, he returned to Massachusetts to care for his father, and later moved to New Hampshire. He died of cancer on the 27th of June 2020, at age 73. He was predeceased by his mother and father, his nephew, Andrew Watterlond, his brother-in-law, Robert Watterlond, and his nephew-in-law, Ferdinand Mori. He is survived by his sister, Marie Watterlond; his step-children, his nephew, Jeffrey (Marcia) Watterlond, his niece-in-law, Marian Watterlond, his nieces, Jennifer (Daniel) Hoelscher, Deborah (David) Pando, Caitlin Mori, Meighan (Eric) Deki, and Courtney (Scott) Leming, 14 great-nieces and nephews and their 11 children, and his best friend Louis (Mary) Masse. Robert was well-loved as a brother, father, uncle, and friend, and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Remembrances can be sent to Michael Cooper at PO Box 1003, Tempe, Arizona 85280. In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation to a charity that supports cancer research or assistance for veterans. Arrangements by LEGACY FUNERAL HOME.













