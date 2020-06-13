Robert "Bob" Crowley
1936 - 2020
CROWLEY, Robert "Bob"

August 20, 1936 - June 8, 2020

Born in Lavonia, Michigan, moved to Venice, Florida, graduated Venice High School.

He is survived by his High School Sweet Heart, Mimi (married 61 years), and two sons, Bob Jr and Mark. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, David and sister, Marilyn (Crowley) Wynne.

Attended Stetson University from 1955 to 1958.

Graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Architecture and Fine Art with a minor in Engineering in 1962.

Obtained his Professional Engineering Certification from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers in 1978.

Joined Arizona Gear & Manufacturing Company in January 1963. Soon thereafter he became part of the Engineering Department.

Became Chief Engineer and stockholder for the newly created AGM Cargo Ties in September 1970.

Promoted to Vice President of Engineering in 1990.

Received the Material Handling Award from the National Institute of Packaging, Handling and Logistics (NIPHLE) for the 658800 Mounting Flange in 2001. Also recognized with NlPHLE's Herbert M. Lapidus "Best of Show" traveling trophy.

Has designed container hardware for almost every missile program for over 42 years, including TOW, Hellfire, Patriot, RAM, AAMRAM, Walleye I, Walleye II. Sidewinder, Advanced Air Launched Cruise, Redeye, Tactical Tomahawk, SLAM~ER, Maverick, HARM, Shillelagh, Stinger, Polaris, Sea Sparrow, Standards, JASSM, ALCM, Javelin, ASRAAM, AIM9X, ]SOW and Aero Tow.

Also designed desiccators for satellites and NASA programs, such as Apolloand the Space Shuttle. Earned patens as Inventor for Mobile Lifting Device for the Disabled, Support System for Loads, and Pallet Strap.

Known for his devoted hard work with Habitat for Humanity and later the Fuller Center for Housing. He has built houses for the Sioux in the U.S., as well as houses in Hungary, the Philippines, South Korea, South Africa, Armenia, San Salvador, Peru, India, Tanzania and Mexico. He worked next to former President Jimmy Carter on many of these projects.

According to Bob's wishes there will be no service. Also, please no flowers or cards. Please consider donating to the Fuller Center for Housing at www.fullercenter.org to build a house in Bob's name. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
