DWAN, Robert D. Colonel USA (Ret.) 12/12/1919 - 3/16/2019 Robert "Bob" Dwan was born December 12, 1919 in Laredo, TX as an only child to Edward James Dwan (West Point graduate, 1915) and Louise Muller Dwan. Bob graduated from West Point on an accelerated track in June 1943, later landing on Utah Beach a month after the initial invasion and fought with the 15th Cavalry to liberate the North Coast of Brittany, earning him a Bronze Star with V Device, French Croix de Guerre, and a Purple Heart for wounds received in the Battle of Brest. In 2017, he was awarded the French Legion of Honor. Bob met and married his wife Gerda in Austria in 1954. They traveled with their four children to multiple duty stations including Iran and Germany, eventually settling in Tucson where he finished his career as the Professor of Military Science at the University of Arizona. His retirement was devoted to three passions: Playing golf, seeking recognition and honor for fellow servicemen who died in WWII liberating France, and most importantly caring for Elizabeth (Lillabee) his youngest daughter with special needs. Bob leaves behind his four children, Edward Dwan, Lolly (Gil) Diaz, Thom (Jeanne) Dwan, Elizabeth Dwan; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a generous donation to Beacon Group, who has faithfully provided so many employment opportunities for people with disabilities. Bob will be laid to rest alongside his wife Gerda at Ft. Huachuca Cemetery. Arrangements are forthcoming, and we suggest you reach out to Bob's son, Thom at





