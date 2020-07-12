GARRISON, Robert D.
Dec. 22, 1935 — June 19, 2020
devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a man of deep faith passed into eternal life on Friday, June 19, 2020 following complications from a recent illness. He was able to return to the home he and his wife Connie worked so hard to build in Saddlebrook Ranch, AZ, where he spent his final days with family and close friends. Born in Davenport, IA, Bob spent his childhood and high school years in Rock Island, IL and graduated with honors from Alleman Catholic High School. He went on to become a generous and proud alumnus of the University of Iowa. For 30 years he was President & CEO of Garrison, Inc., a firm he founded in Chicago, IL, which advised developers, investors and building owners in the planning and execution of construction projects nationwide. A widely admired leader in his field, specializing in highly complex structures and deals, Bob consulted on numerous iconic and award-winning Chicago buildings including Two Prudential Plaza, the Hyatt Center, and the Garlands of Barrington; he was especially proud to take part in sensitive government projects for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, among others. He also specialized in healthcare/hospital projects with Central DuPage and Edward hospitals. Bob retired in 2015, after which he and his wife, Connie, moved to Arizona. An avid golfer, Bob was a long-time member of Ridgemoor Country Club and the Union League Club of Chicago. Together with his son, Montie, also an Iowa alum, he delighted in the annual intra-family collegiate sports rivalries that pitted his beloved Hawkeyes against the Cyclones of Iowa State, of which his daughters; Elizabeth, Maria and grandson Brock are proud alumni. Bob was happily married for 24 years to the love of his life, Connie. As true soulmates, they enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing life to the fullest — wonderful wine, fabulous food, the arts, architecture, politics, current affairs and world events. Bob had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind heart that will be dearly missed but never forgotten. He was a good listener and always made everyone feel important and at ease. Bob is survived by his wife Connie, daughters, Elizabeth (Jerry) Hunt, Maria (David Kohn) Garrison, son Montague (Yorivenia) Garrison, grandson, Brock Hunt and sisters, Judie Garrison Hoyt and Diane (Robert) Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold Arthur Garrison and Laura Josephine Dooley Garrison.
Services and a celebration of Bob's life are being planned for a later time. The family welcomes donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Bob's memory.
Rest in peace "Baby Boy," "Dooleybird," Dad and "B.O.B." You had a wonderful life and we all love you! Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.