LINDBERG, Robert D., MD 12/10/1932 - 3/9/2019 On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Robert "Bob" Dery Lindberg, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at age 86. Bob was born December 10, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA to Axel and Alice Lindberg. He was raised in the desert outside of Tucson, AZ and he attended The University of Arizona in Tuscon. While in college, Bob met his future wife, Jeanette C. Olander, through a Catholic student organization. After graduation, they married on June 11, 1955 and began their life long partnership. Bob and Jean moved to Chicago where he attended medical school at Northwestern University Medical School, graduating in 1959. After medical school, they moved to Denver, CO where he completed a one-year rotating internship at St. Luke's Hospital. Following in his father's foot steps, Bob decided to pursue a career in radiation therapy. Bob accepted a residency in therapeutic radiology at Penrose Cancer Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. While at Penrose, he trained under one of the leaders in the field of radiation therapy, Juan del Regato, MD. Despite living in Colorado for years, they never went skiing as they were too busy raising two small children, Hugh and Craig. In 1963, they moved to Houston, TX where their youngest son, Guy, was soon born. They moved to Houston as Bob accepted a fellowship at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, one of the leading cancer centers in the US; there he trained under another leader in the field, Gilbert Fletcher, MD. Bob stayed on staff and began a 20-year career at M.D. Anderson. He became a full professor and authored numerous articles, book chapters, and book titles. Bob was nationally and internationally recognized for his expertise in head and neck tumors. He also gave numerous lectures in the US and abroad. In 1984, Bob began the second part of his career when he and Jean moved to Louisville, KY. At the University of Louisville School of Medicine, he was both Chairman of the Department of Radiation Therapy and the Brown Cancer Center. They truly enjoyed their time in Louisville and made numerous close friends. Bob retired in 1995; he and Jean moved back to Houston, to be close friends and their sons. Despite all his success in academic medicine, Bob never let it come between him and his family. Bob was a devoted husband and he and Jean made a great team. He was definitely "old school". He had an immaculate tool collection in an amazingly organized garage; there was no home repair or improvement project too big, from hanging wallpaper to building a backyard deck, all done expertly. Bob loved photography and his extensive professional travels gave him many opportunities to develop his skills and he meticulously filled numerous photo albums projects. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Axel; his mother, Alice, and his loving wife of 63 years, Jeanette. He will be lovingly remembered by their three sons (and their spouses): Hugh (Lorraine), Craig (Susan) and Guy; and grandchildren, John and Catherine Lindberg. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at FOREST PARK FUENRAL HOME AND CEMETERY located at 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77077. Bob was a long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Chapel at Rice University. Those who so desire may make a Memorial donation in memory of Bob, please make them to St Mary's at 1714 Rice Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home

