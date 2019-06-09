Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sandburg, Robert Don



Sandburg, Robert Donknown as "Bob" to friends and family, passed away 06/05/2019 at the age of 82. A long time resident of Tucson AZ, Bob was born 04/10/1937 in Lake City Iowa. He graduated from Tucson High school in 1956 and shortly after joined the US AIR Force. He later on became a tenured manager for Luckys Grocery Store and from there moved to Alabama to work for an Aircraft Re-furbication plant. He returned back to AZ with his wife Peggy to enjoy retirement in Benson AZ.Bob, a man known for his humor, was in all forms a great story teller. Whether it be for some good advice, a quick laugh, or a time old tale, Bob could draw in a audience like no other. He enjoyed raising horses, cows, pigs, and goats, had fun building and remodeling homes, and enjoyed being around family and friends.He is proceeded in death by wife, Peggy Irene Rogers and sister, Roberta Sandburg. Bob is survived by his brother, Bruce Sandburg and Delores Shurtz, his sister-in-law, Kay Percy; a son, Marc Sandburg and wife, Debbie; a daughter, Denise Smith and husband, Hugh; a daughter, Karen Guito and husband, Ralph, and a daughter, Dawn Sanchez. He is survived by 10 grandchildren, Brandon, Brian, Rebekah and husband Sergio; Bethany and husband, Joel, Sarah and husband, Bjorn Sr., Grace, Julianne, Hannah, Ryan Thunder, and Mason. He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Samuel, Gabriella, Laura Rosa, Allie, Bjorn Jr, Sophie, Owen, and Yannis.Bob has chosen to be cremated. No services will be held per his wishes. Thank you for all your love and friendship Bob. We will all miss you. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019

