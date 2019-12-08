|
|
MUCKLEY, Robert E.
1926 - 2019
Bob died peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his Tucson home, The Country Club of La Cholla.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Doris E. Muckley (1928-2016), and youngest son, K.C. Muckley (1960-1995).
His survivors include his children, David Muckley of Manhattan Beach, CA, Jay Muckley of Portland, OR, Joan Peters of Oklahoma City, OK and Marybeth Stevenson of Eugene, OR. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob was born February 7, 1926 in Cleveland Heights, OH. Following high school he enlisted in the Army Air Corps at age 17. After a short service due to war end, he attended and graduated from Allegheny College in Meadville, PA in 1949; where as a sophomore he was sports editor of the college newspaper; as a junior, editor of the campus yearbook, and as a senior, an officer of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, as well as their choir director.
In 1950 he started both his family and his 36 year career with General Electric Lamp Division in St. Louis, MO. He was transferred to Denver, CO for a short time and his last ten years with GE were in Tulsa, OK. Immediately after retiring in 1987 he spent 12 glorious fun-filled years as a docent with the Thomas Gilcrease Institute of Western History and Art in Tulsa, OK.
He and Doris moved to Tucson, AZ in 1999 where they soon grew to love the desert and many new friends. Volunteer work continued as he gave eight years to the Pima Council on Aging. For fun he earned 2 senior Olympic medals in bocce ball. He also enjoyed giving tours of the San Xavier del Bac before they developed their own docent program.
Some of his lifetime achievements include being chairman of his local St. Louis Boy Scout Troop; he joined every choir of every church they attended; he donated over 10 gallons of blood to the Red Cross; he was honored to become a Eucharistic Minister with the Catholic Church and of course, his onetime hole-in-one at the golf course in Tulsa, OK June of 1997.His Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Our Lady of the Desert, a conventual church at the Redemptorist Renewal Center near Picture Rocks; following will be a celebration of life at The Country Club of La Cholla, fireplace room from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 8, 2019