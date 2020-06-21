JAMES, Robert FranklinBorn October 17, 1939 to Robert Smith James and Anna Murphy James in Marion, Kentucky. Died May 31, 2020 at home in Tucson.Pre-deceased by parents and brother, Jim. He is missed by wife, Janice; sons, Robb and Todd; stepson, Ed (Sheryce); nephews, John and Tim and numerous friends, especially Ray (Barb).Came to Tucson in 1946 by train. He attended and graduated from Tucson schools. He was in the Marine Corps and worked at several local businesses before hiring on with Pima County Department of Transportation. He worked 32 years for PCDOT, beginning in survey and retiring as an inspector in field engineering. Bob loved camping, animals, nature, sports, trucks, talking with friends, playing horseshoes, and enjoying a cold beer on a hot day. And he was much loved by all. He suffered his last month and is now in God's peaceful grace. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.