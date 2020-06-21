Rev. Fr Robert G. Tamminga
TAMMINGA, Rev. Fr Robert G.

The Rev. Fr. Robert G. Tamminga, pastor of St. Francis De Sales Roman Catholic Church in Tucson, Arizona, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and with the love of his parish community.Memorial Mass will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church 1375 South Camino Seco, Tucson, with The Most Reverend Edward Joseph Weisenburger, Bishop of Tucson, celebrating. Interment will follow in Our Lady of The Desert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Francis De Sales Youth Group. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Fr. Bob and I had several conversations after I asked him about other priests. I asked about James Coleman who I was searching for. Because of this conversation I was able to find that both I and Fr. Bob had our first communions with Fr. Healey. I found Fr. James Coleman and we had lunch together. Fr. Bob a wonderful priest along with Fr. Leam helped with many youth activities at St. Francis. He will be greatly missed by me and many others. RIP Fr. Bob.
Roger Shelton
Friend
