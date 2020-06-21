Fr. Bob and I had several conversations after I asked him about other priests. I asked about James Coleman who I was searching for. Because of this conversation I was able to find that both I and Fr. Bob had our first communions with Fr. Healey. I found Fr. James Coleman and we had lunch together. Fr. Bob a wonderful priest along with Fr. Leam helped with many youth activities at St. Francis. He will be greatly missed by me and many others. RIP Fr. Bob.



Roger Shelton

Friend