SHIRK, Robert Gene 86, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on February 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Beverly, his son, David (Heidi), his grandsons, Travis and Clay, and two great-grandsons. In addition, Robert is survived by three brothers, Gale, Lynn and Dennis. Robert was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin on May 16, 1932. He earned a BA from the University of Northern Iowa and a MA from Michigan State University. He taught Safety Education in the Waterloo School District (Iowa) for 28 years, retiring in 1994. He was president of the Waterloo Teachers Association from 1980-1981. Upon retiring, Robert and his wife Beverly moved to Tucson, AZ to be close to their family and enjoy the Southwest. Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoying numerous fishing trips in Iowa, the Great Lakes, Arizona and Mexico. Robert and Beverly celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2018. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date in Tucson, Arizona. Condolences to Beverly Shirk and family may be sent to: Beverly Shirk, 201 Jessica, Cascades Apts, Room #430, Tucson, AZ 85710. Memorial contributions can be sent to: Rincon Congregational Church, 122 Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711.





