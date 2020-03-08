Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470

Robert Henry Fanning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Henry Fanning Obituary
FANNING , Robert Henry

76, of Tucson, AZ, passed on February 26, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force (Sgt.) in his youth, and he worked as an engineer and manager at IBM in Tucson until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Kay. He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Catherine Crawford) and Michael, and his granddaughter, Alison. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and brother, and he was a friend to everyone. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Please make any contributions to Casa De La Luz Hospice in his name. Arrangements by EVERYGREEN MORTURARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now