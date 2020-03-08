|
|
FANNING , Robert Henry
76, of Tucson, AZ, passed on February 26, 2020. He served in the United States Air Force (Sgt.) in his youth, and he worked as an engineer and manager at IBM in Tucson until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Mary Kay. He is survived by his two sons, Robert (Catherine Crawford) and Michael, and his granddaughter, Alison. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and brother, and he was a friend to everyone. Plans for a memorial service are pending. Please make any contributions to Casa De La Luz Hospice in his name. Arrangements by EVERYGREEN MORTURARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 8, 2020