MEINHARDT, Robert KrchoffMarch 29, 1927 - June 21, 2020passed away in Tucson, Arizona. Bob was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. After high school he served in the United States Army in the Occupation Force in Germany after WWII. Upon returning home, he enrolled in college where he met his future wife of 53 years, Jean Delling. They had three children which they raised in Glenview, Illinois. As a family they attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Bob and Jean loved to travel which they instilled in their children by taking many family road trips and then later they loved to cruise and travel visiting many countries all over the world. Bob was employed for 38 years by DeSoto Inc. as an industrial coating salesman and earned salesman of the year. They retired to Tucson, Arizona in 1987. They were members of Skyline Country Club where they were avid golfers, had many friends, and Bob served a term as President. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Charlotte Meinhardt and his wife Jean Delling Meinhardt of Tucson, Arizona. Bob is survived by his three children, Robert "Bob" Meinhardt (Dianne), Cliff Meinhardt (Nancy), and Denise "Deni" Mitchell (Doug); seven grandchildren, Marie, Anne, Lisa, Jason, Tifanie, Lindsey, and Kevin; nine great-grandchildren, Robyn, Parker, Addie, Jack, Charlie, Elise, Alex, Ben, and Iris; and three great-great-grandchildren, Braden, Lillian, and Maggie. He was loved by everyone who knew him. We are grateful for everything he did for us and will miss him. He was the rock of our family and showed us by example what it was to be a good human being. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.