Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Larry" Lane

Add a Memory
Robert "Larry" Lane Obituary
LANE, Robert "Larry"

March 27, 1940 - July 2, 2019

Larry was born in Rosiclare, IL to Ina and Joe Lane and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1954. He graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1958 and joined the Marines. He married the love of his life, Susan (Seiler) in 1972. Larry was a dedicated employee of Southwest Gas for 33 years. Predeceased by his parents and siblings, Tom, Janet and Pat. He is survived by wife, Susan; son, Scott; sisters, Regina Seaman and Mary Sue Bonillas; grandchildren, Brett, Joey and Ashley; nieces, nephews and many special, longtime friends and family. Larry was known as a proud lifelong Marine, hardworking, stubborn in his convictions, a true craftsman, a problem solver, jewelry designer, a friend eager to help, an avid outdoorsman, an expert marksman, and a loving husband to his Susan. An informal memorial will be held in the fall. Memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, a non-profit program helping wounded veterans in all branches of the military. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 10 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now