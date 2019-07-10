LANE, Robert "Larry"



March 27, 1940 - July 2, 2019



Larry was born in Rosiclare, IL to Ina and Joe Lane and moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1954. He graduated from Amphitheater High School in 1958 and joined the Marines. He married the love of his life, Susan (Seiler) in 1972. Larry was a dedicated employee of Southwest Gas for 33 years. Predeceased by his parents and siblings, Tom, Janet and Pat. He is survived by wife, Susan; son, Scott; sisters, Regina Seaman and Mary Sue Bonillas; grandchildren, Brett, Joey and Ashley; nieces, nephews and many special, longtime friends and family. Larry was known as a proud lifelong Marine, hardworking, stubborn in his convictions, a true craftsman, a problem solver, jewelry designer, a friend eager to help, an avid outdoorsman, an expert marksman, and a loving husband to his Susan. An informal memorial will be held in the fall. Memorial donations may be made to the Semper Fi Fund, a non-profit program helping wounded veterans in all branches of the military. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 10 to July 14, 2019