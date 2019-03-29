Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee BENTON Jr.. View Sign

BENTON, Robert Lee, Jr. went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1938, at the Stork's Nest Downtown to Robert Lee and Amelia Tellez Benton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Eugene Alfred Benton. Bobby, as he was known to family and friends, was a descendant of San Agustin del Presidio Soldier Jose Gausinio Telles. He grew up in historic Barrio Anita and was delighted to be part of Borderlands Theater's "Barrio Stories in Barrio Anita." He is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Cristina; sons, Robert Lee, IV (Maria de los Angeles "Marielos"); David (Nadia); and Daniel; four granddaughters, Sabrina, Amada and twins, Amelia and Adelaida; three nephews and numerous cousins and relatives. Bobby had a long, successful career in automobile and commercial truck sales. He started shortly after graduating from Tucson High School in 1957 when he went to work for O'Rielly Chevrolet's parts department, a job that required him to roller skate to fill orders. He worked his way up to sales and went on to work for other dealerships including Mathews Chevrolet, Watson Chevrolet, Bill Breck Dodge, Arizona Truck Center and Vanguard Truck Center. Bobby attended the University of Arizona and was a proud member of the Belmonts, a men's social club during the 1950s and 1960s. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and Reserves during the '60s. His affiliations included the American Legion Post 7, Marine Corps League, Tucson Mexico Sister Cities, Fundacion Mexico, Knights of Columbus, Tucson Presidio Trust and Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson. Bobby was an accomplished musician, playing guitar and singing. He recorded four albums. He considered his talents as a musician, especially his voice, to be a gift from God and to give thanks he started a music ministry, playing with a group of friends at Holy Family Catholic Church, St. Margaret's Catholic Church, San Cosme Chapel and Santa Cruz Catholic Church. The only thing that surpassed his passion for music was his love for his family and many friends, ties nurtured by his gregarious personality and love of life. He always looked forward to the many gatherings with his friends from John Springs Junior High, Tucson High School and Jim and Loma Griffith's Club Pimalteo Fiestas . Visitation is Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, 204 S. Stone Ave., with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the churches he played at or Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson or The Presidio Trust for Historic Preservation.





204 S. Stone Ave.

Tucson , AZ 85701-1911

