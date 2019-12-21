Robert Michael Rosales (1966 - 2019)
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Parish
Tucson, AZ
ROSALES, Robert Michael

53, passed away unexpectantly December 8, 2019. He was born March 18, 1966 in Tucson, AZ, and he lived most of his life in the LA, CA area. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. His work as a sound engineer for reality TV shows allowed him to visit all corners of the world, allowing him to make lifelong friends from all over the world. He loved when he could make someone laugh. He is survived and missed by his parents, Robert and Rosie Rosales and his sister, Anachristina Rosales. Services will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Parish, Tucson, AZ at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 21, 2019
