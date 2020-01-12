LOPEZ, Robert "Bobby" N.
On Sunday, December 22, 2019, Robert "Bobby" N. Lopez, loving husband and father of three, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80.
Bobby was born in 1939 to Virginia (Cook) Apodaca and Natalio Lopez in Phoenix, AZ. After high school, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Navy. He continued his service as a reservist and later as a member of the Seabees. By trade he was a journeyman electrician, IBEW LOCAL 570.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Natalio and his mother, Virginia. He is survived by wife of 56 years, Dolores, and his three children, John (Cathy Cruz), Roberta (David Babiarz) and Adam; his grandchildren, Brishen, Thias, Sol, Ave, and Andy Catalina; his great-grandsons, Luis, Ithel, and Kash; his sisters, Gwen (Richard) Gallegos and Alice Lopez; his brothers, Jerry (Norma) Apodaca, Daniel (Carmen) Apodaca, Steven (Lori) Lopez, and many loving cousins, nephews and nieces.
Special thanks to Casa de la Luz Home Hospice, but mostly to all our family members for their care and support.
Memorial Services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Santa Cruz Catholic Church located at 22nd St. and South 6th Avenue, Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements made by DESERT ROSE CREMATION AND BURIAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 12, 2020