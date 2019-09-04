|
CARLIN, Rev. Deacon Robert P.
born October 1, 1944; died August 31, 2019.
He leaves behind his beloved family:
wife, Amelia; daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Bill;
son, Steven and wife, Liz;
five grandchildren, Sarah, Bill, Zach, Daniel and Madelyn.
Preceded by his first wife, Karen on December 20, 2000.
Deacon Robert P. Carlin belongs to the Parish of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton where he had served since 1983.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel,
on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
