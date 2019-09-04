Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Rev. Deacon Robert P. Carlin


1944 - 2019
Rev. Deacon Robert P. Carlin Obituary
CARLIN, Rev. Deacon Robert P.

born October 1, 1944; died August 31, 2019.

He leaves behind his beloved family:

wife, Amelia; daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Bill;

son, Steven and wife, Liz;

five grandchildren, Sarah, Bill, Zach, Daniel and Madelyn.

Preceded by his first wife, Karen on December 20, 2000.

Deacon Robert P. Carlin belongs to the Parish of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton where he had served since 1983.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel,

on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 4, 2019
