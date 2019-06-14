URBANIAK, Robert P. "Bob"
78, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home in Tucson, Arizona, following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Mary; his son, Michael Urbaniak; daughters, Vicki (Mark Kaitchuck), Cathleen (the late Raphael Correa) and Jennifer (Scott Hermanson); sister; Christine (Ronald Courtin); five grandchildren, Stephanie, Vanessa, Kyle, Drew and Noah along with two great-grandchildren, Emma and Selene. Born and raised in Chicago, the son of the late Ferdinand and Anna Urbaniak. Bob worked at ITW for 25 years while in Chicago as a Master Gear Shaper/Grinder. In 1999, Bob and Mary relocated to Tucson after a vacation in the area with them both loving the mountain views and wildlife that existed. Bob had a passion for watching and feeding the hummingbirds that would gather near the back patio of their home. Bob was a good and kind man. He loved his family and friends and always had something to smile about, he had a tremendous laugh. We will miss him. From his wife, Mary "Bob was the person I wanted to be with, this was the relationship that I wanted to be in and my love will last forever. You definitely were an Enigma." In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tucson Desert Museum. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 14, 2019