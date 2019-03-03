PETTIJOHN, Robert "Bob" 82, of Tucson, passed away at his home on January 16, 2019. Born in Bisbee, AZ, February 25, 1936. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Sharon; three sons, Thomas, Michael and Brian; one grandson, Kenneth and four great-grandchildren. After graduating Tucson High in 1954, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. While serving in the Navy, he met and married his wife. In 1959 following the Navy, Bob and Sharon moved to Phoenix where Bob went to work for Sperry Flight Systems. Bob went on to a successful career as a technical writer of avionics maintenance manuals. Bob and Sharon moved to Tucson in 1990 where Bob worked for Honeywell until he retired in 2001. During retirement Bob and Sharon enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Arrangements under the care of VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" PETTIJOHN.
Vistoso Funeral Home
2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd
Oro Valley, AZ 85755
(520) 544-2285
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 3, 2019