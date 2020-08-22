LANE, Robert Stuartof Tucson, AZ, was called up to rest on June 20, 2020. Bob was born in West Chester, PA, as the third of four children by his late parents, Marcia Cahaley and Don Lane. In 1968, Bob enlisted in the Army as a combat diesel mechanic and served in the Vietnam War oversees from 1968-1972 before returning home and taking a job at Pepperidge Farms as a commercial baker. In 1974 he moved to Tucson, AZ where he met his previous wife, Randi. Together they ran a wedding boutique. Bob went on to work as a pool building apprentice for John Whittaker and met his partner of 27 years, Rhonda Buckley. The two shared a daughter, Samantha Lane. In 1986 Bob created Lane Shotcrete, Inc., his favorite achievement of 35+ years. His business partner and friend, John Hawkes has been by his side 31 of those years and is continuing his legacy in the industry.Bob began his eternal chapter exactly as he would have wanted; unexpectedly, early in the morning at his vacation home he built, and with "mud" scheduled Monday morning. Bob was a pioneer of the shotcrete industry and was not afraid to call it like he saw it. He possessed all the qualities of a good, strong man and would frequently help those in need. Practical jokes, sarcasm and searing wit were commonplace and to know him was to respect and love him. Bob was a humble man who never took success for granted and worked harder than anyone. He will be missed beyond words by family, friends and colleagues. Bob is survived by his only child, Samantha Lane; his younger sister, Sue Lane and his older brother, Scott Lane. He is preceded by his oldest brother, Don Lane.For friends and colleagues in the White Mountains, join us for a Celebration of Life Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his cabin from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Tucson friends and colleagues are invited to attend the Celebration on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Union Public House from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Arrangements by SILVER CREEK MORTUARY.