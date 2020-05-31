Robert Theodore "Bob" Becker
BECKER, Robert "Bob" Theodore

91, of Tucson, AZ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by his daughter, Nancy Heiser, and granddaughters, Sarah and Lauren Heiser. Bob was born in Lincoln Nebraska, where he was raised, graduated from college, married and started his nearly 50 year career with State Farm. He moved his family to Tucson in 1970. Bob was an exceptional father, doting grandfather and loyal friend. Bob was preceded in death (2015) by his wife, Jane. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information, contact Bob's daughter, Nancy or East Lawn. Godspeed Papa, we love you! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peppi's House at TMC. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY




Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
1 entry
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
