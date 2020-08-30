1/1
Robert "Bob" Waldren
WALDREN, Robert "Bob"

With heartfelt sadness, the family of Robert (Bob) Waldren announces his passing on July 12, 2020 at the age of 93. For 70 years, until her death in 2017, Bob was a loving and faithful husband to Yvonne. Bob grew up on a farm in Southern Ohio. He served in the USMC during WWII. He then taught school in Ohio, until moving the family to Tucson in 1957. He was an administrator in TUSD working at Utterback, Spring, Doolen, Wakefield and retiring at White in 1983. Bob was always very active with hunting, backpacking, hiking, and even ran in the Boston Marathan for his 50th birthday. He rode in several Tour de Tucson events as well. With all this, Bob was never averse to taking a good nap. Bob is survived by his children, Rebecca, Paul (Kathy) and Roberta. He leaves five grandchildren, Aerious, Michele, Jerry, Tracy, Jaleea and five great-grandchildren, Chris, Jacelia, Riley, Jeah and Joseph. His family wishes to thank the entire staff at Fairmount Assisted Living for their excellent care. We also thank Agape Hospice staff and volunteers for helping Bob with his end-of-life transition. We are forever grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church, which will be announced once it is safe to do so. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
