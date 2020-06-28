PAULIN, Robert "Bob" Walker



was born in Detroit Michigan in 1925. He passed away June 17, 2020. He graduated from Northwestern University in 1948 as a mechanical engineer. He moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1951 with his wife Lois Kathyrn "Kathy" Paulin, where he built and owned a Cadillac Oldsmobile dealership, the Paulin Motor company. They had three children, Dora Paulin Bursey (Barry), Terry Ann Paulin Ornstein (Ian), and Peter John Paulin (Kit). He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Prescott Paulin, Parker Paulin and Tyler Ornstein. In 1958 he married Bonita Wilkes Paulin. He started an Oldsmobile dealership in Costa Mesa, California. With several partners he built a motor home manufacturing plant, Explorer Motorhomes, which they later took public. Bob was involved in Tucson real estate, investing and developing in local properties. In 1979 he married Mary Teel Schachte Paulin, his high school sweetheart. They lived in Tucson, Aspen, and Maui, swimming and skiing well into their 80's. Throughout his life he travelled widely, exploring most countries in every continent. He loved the good life and was also an intrepid sailor. In 1965 he raced his boat, La Belle Vie, in the Transpacific Race, encountering a hurricane with winds reported over 50 miles an hour. In 1970 he built Bonbelle, in Hamburg Germany, encountering a gale force storm in the North Sea on her maiden voyage with his teenage son and daughter on board. He climbed to the base camp of Mt. Everest and has sailed in every major sea. He was always generous to those around him and loved a good party. The family thanks the many dedicated people who have helped with Bob's care. There will be no funeral, at his request.









