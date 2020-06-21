KELCH, Robert William
90, passed away June 8, 2020 due to Covid-19. Born in Dwight, Illinois in 1930 to Edwin and Helene (Jensen) Kelch, he graduated from Plainfield High School, married his high school sweetheart, Rita Mae McClarey Powell, and enjoyed a marriage of 65 years. Highlights of his career as land surveyor include the position of Chief of Parties at WPC and OPW, receiving the Surveyor of the Year award, then running his own business until the age of 78. A member of Christ Church United Methodist for nearly 60 years, he served in many capacities and was a mainstay as an usher. His favorite activities were golf, cards and Silver Sneakers. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his brother, John and sisters, Anna Simpson and Verna Behrens. He is survived by his 101 year-old sister, Marjory Ogg; his daughters, Christina (Laurence) Lebovitz, Karen (Terry) Keeney and Vicky Kelch; his grandchildren, Andrew, Alexa and Benjamin Lebovitz, Megan and Melissa Keeney and great-granddaughters, Skylen and Lilith. Loved and respected, he will be dearly missed.
Since he was a regular plasma donor for many years, memorial monetary or blood donations in his name are welcome at any Red Cross blood donation center. Contributions may also be sent to his church (www.ccumtucson.org), where his family will hold a private ceremony in the Memorial Garden.
90, passed away June 8, 2020 due to Covid-19. Born in Dwight, Illinois in 1930 to Edwin and Helene (Jensen) Kelch, he graduated from Plainfield High School, married his high school sweetheart, Rita Mae McClarey Powell, and enjoyed a marriage of 65 years. Highlights of his career as land surveyor include the position of Chief of Parties at WPC and OPW, receiving the Surveyor of the Year award, then running his own business until the age of 78. A member of Christ Church United Methodist for nearly 60 years, he served in many capacities and was a mainstay as an usher. His favorite activities were golf, cards and Silver Sneakers. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his brother, John and sisters, Anna Simpson and Verna Behrens. He is survived by his 101 year-old sister, Marjory Ogg; his daughters, Christina (Laurence) Lebovitz, Karen (Terry) Keeney and Vicky Kelch; his grandchildren, Andrew, Alexa and Benjamin Lebovitz, Megan and Melissa Keeney and great-granddaughters, Skylen and Lilith. Loved and respected, he will be dearly missed.
Since he was a regular plasma donor for many years, memorial monetary or blood donations in his name are welcome at any Red Cross blood donation center. Contributions may also be sent to his church (www.ccumtucson.org), where his family will hold a private ceremony in the Memorial Garden.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 21, 2020.