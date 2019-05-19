MARTINEZ, Roberta
of Sahuarita passed away peacefully on January 10, 2019. She was born in Miami, Arizona on January 28, 1948 spending her childhood in Bisbee and Tucson. She graduated from Sunnyside in 1966, where she met her husband of 49 years, Carlos Martinez, who preceded her in death in 2016. She attended beauty school and owned Roberta's Salon in Green Valley. Survived by her children, Trina (Kevin) Scupin, Tricia (Aaron) Milasich, Carlos (Jamie) Martinez, and Amanda (Carlos) Ferris, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Roberta was a loving devoted mother and grandmother, who had a kind generous spirit with a heart of gold and will be dearly missed. She is interred at South Lawn Mortuary. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 19, 2019