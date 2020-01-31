OLIVA, Roberto A. "Beto"
95, of Tucson, AZ, was called upon by the Lord on January 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Lorenza A. Oliva; parents, Leonardo and Catalina Oliva; brothers, Roman and Rodolfo Oliva. Survived by his son, Jose R. (Ana) Oliva; daughters, Lorenza (Tony), Gloria (Gary), Mary and Lupe (Wil); brother, Fidel, and sister, Maria. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. "Apa, lo queremos mucho mucho." Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande, with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 31, 2020