Roberto A. "Beto" Oliva

OLIVA, Roberto A. "Beto"

95, of Tucson, AZ, was called upon by the Lord on January 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Lorenza A. Oliva; parents, Leonardo and Catalina Oliva; brothers, Roman and Rodolfo Oliva. Survived by his son, Jose R. (Ana) Oliva; daughters, Lorenza (Tony), Gloria (Gary), Mary and Lupe (Wil); brother, Fidel, and sister, Maria. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. "Apa, lo queremos mucho mucho." Visitation will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 801 N. Grande, with a Rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 31, 2020
