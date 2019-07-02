|
MENDEZ, Robin Joseph
59, passed peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Peppi's House, surrounded by his devoted family. Born January 12, 1960, he graduated from Rincon High ('79), attended the U of Az (TKE Fraternity); completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii (1987); owned/operated Tri-Tech Sports; employed at TMC and NW Hospitals (20 years total); and at BofA/Mortgage before his illness. He has inspired/motivated us all to value our health with check-ups and screenings. Predeceased by our father, Joe M. Mendez. He is survived by daughters, Haley and Hannah Mendez; his devoted mother, Aida; sisters, Charmaine, Patricia and Phyllis; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will cherish his love of life. A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 215 S. Craycroft, Tucson, AZ, Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., and reception following. (Hawaiian-print attire optional!) Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 2 to July 7, 2019