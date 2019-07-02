Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Mendez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Joseph Mendez

Add a Memory
Robin Joseph Mendez Obituary
MENDEZ, Robin Joseph

59, passed peacefully on June 13, 2019, at Peppi's House, surrounded by his devoted family. Born January 12, 1960, he graduated from Rincon High ('79), attended the U of Az (TKE Fraternity); completed the Ironman Triathlon in Hawaii (1987); owned/operated Tri-Tech Sports; employed at TMC and NW Hospitals (20 years total); and at BofA/Mortgage before his illness. He has inspired/motivated us all to value our health with check-ups and screenings. Predeceased by our father, Joe M. Mendez. He is survived by daughters, Haley and Hannah Mendez; his devoted mother, Aida; sisters, Charmaine, Patricia and Phyllis; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will cherish his love of life. A Celebration of Rob's Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 215 S. Craycroft, Tucson, AZ, Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m., and reception following. (Hawaiian-print attire optional!) Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 2 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now