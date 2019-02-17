JEREW, Rodney passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2019. His wife, Dorothy, lost her best friend and love of her life. Younger brother, Rusty and his wife Valerie, were with Rod, who had been a hospice nurse for over 16 years. Rod will be remembered by numerous family members, friends and relatives of his former parents. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. [email protected] "Don't worry God has me"
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 17, 2019